Storybridge looking for sponsors to install ‘Little Free Libraries’

VIDEO: Storybridge looking for sponsors to install ‘Little Free Libraries’
By Nicole Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Little Free Libraries’ are Storybridge’s way to fill in gaps where students have less access to books.

“It takes away the obstacle of them having to be at a certain school or a certain event at a certain time,” said Chandra Perkins, Founder and Director of Storybridge.

The non-profit installs the little free libraries in areas where books are difficult to come by and refills the boxes weekly with up to 500 new books.

Storybridge aims to provide 20 age-appropriate books for every child, from birth through elementary.

“We would just like to come in those those areas and make sure that books are always accessible no matter what,” said Perkins.

Storybridge locates areas that are not in reasonable walking distance of a public library to place the boxes, helping its mission to provide access to books for kids across the city 24/7.

Students at Caprock High School helped Stroybridge with materials, so ‘Little Free Libraries’ are ready to be installed.

“We’re just looking for sponsors, people in town who want to be that kind of story giver to these kids in our city,” said Perkins.

Perkins says Storybridge is also in need of books for kids from seven to nine years old.

“If you have any of these books at your home that your kids are finished with, or you have a box that you’ve been wanting to donate, this is a really good time and just know that your books are going to be chosen by kids and loved and treasured,” said Perkins.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of a ‘Little Free Libraries’ or donating books, click here.

“If you have book donations and you want to help us keep those little free libraries full, then that’s a good way to put your kids in the car, take them to a couple of these little free libraries and help fill up that empty space in the box,” said Perkins.

