SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Collins, Tyson Wormsbaker, Kj Doyle and check where your bracket stands against NC10 Sports

If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Tyson Wormsbaker, Rylee Robinson and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Tyson Wormsbaker, Rylee Robinson and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Collins, Randal Softball Head Coach:

We chat with coach Collins about their win yesterday over Canyon, how district play is going and more!

Tyson Wormsbaker, Palo Duro Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with coach Wormsbaker about how their start in district play is going with 2 big wins, and more!

Check where your bracket stands against NC10 Sports:

KJ, Rylee and Preston check in on their March Madness brackets as Sweet 16 starts tomorrow!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

We chat with KJ while he’s at Randall covering girl’s soccer practice and more!

