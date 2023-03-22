Randall takes down Canyon in 12 innings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles wrapped up an incredible battle on the baseball diamond on Tuesday night.

The game ended after 12 innings and lasted nearly four hours. The matchup went on for so long that the game had to be moved West Texas A&M after 11 innings due to it being too late to continue the game without stadium lights.

In the bottom of the 12th inning with two outs and the bases loaded, senior Logan Tice stepped up to bat and slapped a single to right field.

The diving attempt by Canyon to snag the ball for the final out was unsuccessful and Randall walked off with a win.

It was the first meeting of the season between Canyon and Randall. It was also Randall’s second consecutive walk-off win.

Both teams play again on Friday with Randall facing Hereford and Canyon squaring off against Pampa.

