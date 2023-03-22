Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall takes down Canyon in 12 innings

Randall takes down Canyon in 12 innings
Randall takes down Canyon in 12 innings(Source: KFDA)
By KJ Doyle and Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles wrapped up an incredible battle on the baseball diamond on Tuesday night.

The game ended after 12 innings and lasted nearly four hours. The matchup went on for so long that the game had to be moved West Texas A&M after 11 innings due to it being too late to continue the game without stadium lights.

In the bottom of the 12th inning with two outs and the bases loaded, senior Logan Tice stepped up to bat and slapped a single to right field.

The diving attempt by Canyon to snag the ball for the final out was unsuccessful and Randall walked off with a win.

It was the first meeting of the season between Canyon and Randall. It was also Randall’s second consecutive walk-off win.

Both teams play again on Friday with Randall facing Hereford and Canyon squaring off against Pampa.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified
Amarillo police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges after a man was found dead...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after Monday homicide
Amarillo police are looking for a forgery suspect.
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Latest News

In an email sent to current students, faculty and staff at West Texas A&M University, President...
‘A harmless drag show? Not possible’: WT President denounces drag shows on campus
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
The Andrea’s Project is thinking outside the box with it’s new campaign ‘Be The Hero’ which...
Andrea’s Project introduces ‘Be The Hero’ campaign
Chicken suppliers seeing continuing rise in demand for laying hens in the Panhandle
Chicken suppliers seeing continuing rise in demand for laying hens in the Panhandle