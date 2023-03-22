Who's Hiring?
Protests at WTAMU surrounding charity drag show cancelation gaining nationwide attention

WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The controversy over a campus drag show for charity has gained attention nationwide.

Day two of the peaceful protest at the buffalo statue was just as loud, but now more students who agree with university President Wendler are attending.

Some students are showing out to have the show reinstated, while others are there to pray.

“True love, true truth is about going to places where there isn’t a lot of Jesus and showing and setting an example of what Jesus is. That is just what we are out here doing, praying over this campus, praying over Dr. Wendler, that he stays strong and a bold Christian in faith,” said Landon Bogan, a student at WT.

We reached out to West Texas A&M University for a statement on the issue; however, they were unable to comment due to a pending litigation.

As of right now, just under eight thousand have signed the petition to have the drag show reinstated.

One former buff and West Texas A&M University alumni has opinions on the matter and is even pulling funding from the university due to Wendler’s column.

“Attendance at a drag show is not compulsory. If they don’t want to participate, if they don’t want to join in the fun, they are more than welcome to stay home,” said WT alum, Nathan Russell. “But having been to a few drag shows by myself, it’s always more fun. The more people there are the livelier the party. So, what grieves my heart is the people who are against this drag show taking place on campus. Don’t realize the fun that they are missing out on. And what this drag show represents, which is to raise awareness and funds for the Trevor Project.”

WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
