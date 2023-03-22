Palo Duro wins with clutch hit in final inning against Tascosa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Tascosa Rebels faced off at Tascosa High School for the first time this season.

It was a back-and-forth matchup with Tascosa taking a 6-5 lead into the seventh inning.

With two runners on base and the Dons down to their final out, Leslie “Trey” Shaw hit a single down the right field line and brought around both runners to score to give Palo Duro the lead. The Dons finished off the win in the bottom half of the inning and took their second straight win.

“Mindset [was] just try to get on top of the ball and hit it away.” Shaw said on his game-winning hit. “I only got one fastball the whole game. So, he threw me off speed. I sat back and hit it to the other side.”

Tascosa will face off against Amarillo High on Friday and Palo Duro will play Plainview.

