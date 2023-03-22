Who's Hiring?
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo

Amarillo police said they arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly...
Amarillo police said they arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in downtown Amarillo.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said they arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in downtown Amarillo.

APD said yesterday, 48-year-old Patrick Wayne Nuner was arrested and booked into the Potter County jail for the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

The crash happened over the weekend, where 42-year-old Laura Sanders died at a hospital due to injuries.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

