Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said they arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in downtown Amarillo.

APD said yesterday, 48-year-old Patrick Wayne Nuner was arrested and booked into the Potter County jail for the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

The crash happened over the weekend, where 42-year-old Laura Sanders died at a hospital due to injuries.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

