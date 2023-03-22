Living Under a Blow Dryer

Hang onto your hats today! Winds will be picking up out of the southwest today, expected to stay around 25-35 mph, with higher winds expected towards the northwest, where gusts could likely be over 60 mph at times. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the area due to the winds, warmer weather and relatively drier conditions (this past week’s moisture is helping some) prompting fire concerns. In terms of temperatures, highs will be ranging from the low 70°s to mid 80°s, some of the warmest weather we’ve seen all season. One thing we will watch today will be cloud cover. If skies stay cloudy today, that could limit those stronger winds, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for that.

