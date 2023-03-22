Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hamlet Elementary hosting resource fair family day event

The Amarillo Resource Network is hosting a resource fair family day event in participation with...
The Amarillo Resource Network is hosting a resource fair family day event in participation with the Hamlet Elementary Data Sharing.(Source: Hamlet Elementary School)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Resource Network is hosting a resource fair family day event in participation with the Hamlet Elementary Data Sharing.

The event will provide resources in areas such as health, adult education, early childhood education, and basic needs.

The resource fair will be on March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To sign up you can click here or email ama.resource.network@gmail.com or rodolfo.soleyjacks@amaisd.org.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified
Amarillo police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges after a man was found dead...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after Monday homicide
Amarillo police are looking for a forgery suspect.
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
WT students protest after university’s president denounces drag shows on campus

Latest News

sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Tyson Wormsbaker- Palo Duro Baseball Head Coach
The City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest has started for K-12 students to enter in...
Contest open for K-12 students to enter in the City of Amarillo very Drop Counts Poster Contest
A temporary injunction has been issued on a lady from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing...
Amarillo woman trial set for practicing midwifery without license
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road