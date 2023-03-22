Hamlet Elementary hosting resource fair family day event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Resource Network is hosting a resource fair family day event in participation with the Hamlet Elementary Data Sharing.

The event will provide resources in areas such as health, adult education, early childhood education, and basic needs.

The resource fair will be on March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To sign up you can click here or email ama.resource.network@gmail.com or rodolfo.soleyjacks@amaisd.org.

