Definitely Windy

Spring winds are ramping up today and we expect gusts in the 40mph range for Amarillo, but possibly exceeding 55mph in the NW where a Wind Advisory is in effect. With temperatures near 80 and low humidity, the strong winds are generating an environment conducive to wildfires and a Red Flag Warning is in effect area wide. Winds will taper this evening and tomorrow looks like a much calmer day. We can expect sunny skies tomorrow, less wind, and highs in the 70s.

