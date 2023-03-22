Who's Hiring?
Definitely Windy

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Spring winds are ramping up today and we expect gusts in the 40mph range for Amarillo, but possibly exceeding 55mph in the NW where a Wind Advisory is in effect. With temperatures near 80 and low humidity, the strong winds are generating an environment conducive to wildfires and a Red Flag Warning is in effect area wide. Winds will taper this evening and tomorrow looks like a much calmer day. We can expect sunny skies tomorrow, less wind, and highs in the 70s.

