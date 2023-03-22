Contest open for K-12 students to enter in the City of Amarillo very Drop Counts Poster Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest has started for K-12 students to enter in their posters.

The contest starts Monday, March 20, and ends on May 19t.

The Every Drop Counts Poster Contest is a way for Amarillo’s youth to increase awareness of water conservation.

The contest is open to students K-12 in the Texas Panhandle. Thirteen winners will receive a prize, including a dining gift card and Amarillo Sod Poodles merchandise.

This is the largest prize pot in EDC history! Winners will also have their artwork featured in the next EDC calendar.

Winners and prizes will be announced during the June 27, Amarillo City Council meeting.

For entry forms, general rules, and prize information, click here.

