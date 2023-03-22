Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified
Amarillo police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges after a man was found dead...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after Monday homicide
Amarillo police are looking for a forgery suspect.
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
WT students protest after university’s president denounces drag shows on campus

Latest News

The Panhandle could be a little wetter this summer and that means termites could be an issue.
Termites predicted to flourish in wet summer months in the Texas Panhandle
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
A temporary injunction has been issued on a lady from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing...
Amarillo woman trial set for practicing midwifery without license
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case