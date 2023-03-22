Amarillo woman trial set for practicing midwifery without license

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary injunction has been issued on a woman from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public, until her case is finished.

Travis County District Court Judge, had previously issued a temporary restraining order on Leah Hernandez on March 13.

A temporary restraining order is only valid for 14 days, but a temporary injunction is good until the case is over.

The judge issued the injunction on March 21.

According to officials, Hernandez was practicing midwifery negligently and without a license here in Amarillo.

The investigation is still ongoing by The Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez’s trial is set for August 2, in the 345th District Court of Travis County.

If you have any information of anyone, who is practicing midwifery without a license in Texas, please file a complaint with TDLR here.

