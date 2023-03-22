Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo woman trial set for practicing midwifery without license

A temporary injunction has been issued on a lady from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing...
A temporary injunction has been issued on a lady from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public.(Source: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary injunction has been issued on a woman from Amarillo, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public, until her case is finished.

Travis County District Court Judge, had previously issued a temporary restraining order on Leah Hernandez on March 13.

A temporary restraining order is only valid for 14 days, but a temporary injunction is good until the case is over.

The judge issued the injunction on March 21.

According to officials, Hernandez was practicing midwifery negligently and without a license here in Amarillo.

The investigation is still ongoing by The Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez’s trial is set for August 2, in the 345th District Court of Travis County.

If you have any information of anyone, who is practicing midwifery without a license in Texas, please file a complaint with TDLR here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified
Amarillo police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges after a man was found dead...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after Monday homicide
Amarillo police are looking for a forgery suspect.
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
WT students protest after university’s president denounces drag shows on campus

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody