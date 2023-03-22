Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting one person dead.

According to officials, on March 22, at 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a crash in the area of Hillside Road. 

A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 56-year-old Larry Granado, had been traveling westbound on Hillside Road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound. Officials say the vehicles crashed head-on in the turning lane. 

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet and the passenger, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Larry Granado was transported to a hospital where he died from injuries. 

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

