Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting one person dead.

According to officials, on March 22, at 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a crash in the area of Hillside Road.

A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 56-year-old Larry Granado, had been traveling westbound on Hillside Road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound. Officials say the vehicles crashed head-on in the turning lane.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet and the passenger, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Larry Granado was transported to a hospital where he died from injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

