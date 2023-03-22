Who's Hiring?
2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say

Police say the baby’s mother was inside a restaurant on Cache Rd. picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away -- with her infant still in the
By Avery Ikeda and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 2-year-old child was in the back of a car when it was stolen Tuesday night, according to police in Oklahoma.

Lawton police say the child’s mother was inside a restaurant picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away.

The child was still in the backseat at the time.

Lawton police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Blessing says it took him 20 minutes to get to the scene after initially being called. By the time he arrived, the car was already found abandoned.

“It just goes to show you how important, how seriously we take these matters,” Blessing says. “The important thing is that the child was found safe and nothing else has occurred.”

Officials say the 2-year-old was reunited with the mother.

The investigation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

