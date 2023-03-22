2 Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Deputies shot

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies have been shot.

It happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

One of the deputies was taken to UAB Hospital.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

