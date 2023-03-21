Who's Hiring?
WT students protest after university’s president denounces drag shows on campus

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students at West Texas A&M University are protesting today after the university’s president denounced drag shows on campus.

On Monday, WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler sent an email to current students, staff, and faculty to inform them that a planned drag show won’t take place on campus. The drag show was for “The Trevor Project”, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Amidst the current climate of growing anti-trans and anti-drag rhetoric, we believe that it is important now more than ever to stand together and be heard. We are WT, we are the future, and we will be heard,” the Buffs for Drag said in a statement.

WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
WTAMU students are protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus.
Here is the full Buffs for Drag official statement:

Also today, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent a letter to Wendler that states that due to U.S. Constitution and Texas state law, the public university can’t cancel an artistic performance because it conflicts with an administrator’s personal beliefs.

“By unilaterally canceling the event because he personally disapproves of the views it might express, WTAMU’s president appears to have violated both his constitutional obligations and state law,” said Alex Morey, FIRE Director of Campus Right Advocacy. “It’s really surprising how open he is about knowingly violating the law, especially because government officials who violate clearly established First Amendment law will not retain qualified immunity and can be held personally liable for monetary damages.”

Read the full letter that FIRE sent to Wendler below:

