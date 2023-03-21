Windy Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Windy conditions continue through Wednesday. Southwest gusts near and above 40 mile per hour will be common on Tuesday with gust nearing 60 mile per hour on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb near 80 degrees for a very warm day on Wednesday then slowly sink down to near average, mid-60s, for the rest of the week. There is a small chance of a few showers on Thursday. The weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.

