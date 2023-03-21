Windy Spring Weather

Both the temperature and the wind will be on the increase over the next couple of days. Highs today will be in the 70s with winds gusting 30-40mph, especially in the NW. Tomorrow will bring highs near 80, but winds may gust over 50mph in the NW part of the area where a High Wind Watch is in effect. A fire Weather Watch is also in place tomorrow with warm, dry winds across much of the area. Winds will begin to taper by Thursday, but mild spring temps will last all week.

