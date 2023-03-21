West Texas A&M basketball gears up for offseason recruiting

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs basketball season came to a close last week after their heartbreaking Sweet 16 loss.

With seniors Julius Brown and Damion Thornton leaving the team, the coaching staff already has recruiting on their mind.

Head Coach Tom Brown spoke to the media today about the recruiting process and how they hope to repeat what was a very strong season.

“We’ve got some really good kids coming back,” Brown said. “I hope they all come back, but again, it’s year by year. Players can do what they want. It’s always fun forming your team. You don’t always get everybody that you want, but when you do get some of the players that you want, you have a great season. That’s what we had this year. We had great kids. Even if we were .500, if we were 16-16 this year, it would’ve been an enjoyable season, whether you believe me or not, because of the players.”

Coach Brown said he’s excited for WT signee Harry Evans, a 6′11″ Australian big man who averaged 21 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks per game in his junior campaign at St. Aloysius College in New South Wales, Australia.

We’ll keep you updated here at NewsChannel10.com as recruiting continues.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.