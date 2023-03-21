TxDOT hosting virtual meeting for statewide long-range transportation plan in Childress

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is developing Connecting Texas 2050, the latest updates to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan in Childress.

The event will be on Thursday, March 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Childress Auditorium Banquet Room.

The virtual meeting will have a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components.

The presentation will also be posted online, Tuesday, March 21, by 5 p.m.

To log into the meeting, click here.

