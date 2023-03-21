Who's Hiring?
Spring Wind Intensifies Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have both springtime temperatures and the spring wind on the way up over the next 24 hours. After a breezy day in the 70s, tomorrow will be warmer with highs near 80, but winds will be cranking up at the same time. For Amarillo, gusts over 40mph can be expected, but winds may top 55mph in the NW part of our area. A High Wind Watch has been issued for that area, and a Fire Weather Watch for the remainder of the area as dry winds create an environment conducive to the start of wildfires. Winds will recede by Thursday.

