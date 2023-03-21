SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Whitfield, Steve Jackson and Stefan Caray

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with John Whitfield, Steve Jackson and Stefan Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Stefan Caray - Sod Poodles broadcaster:

We chat with Stefan on the upcoming Sod Poodles season for 2023!

John Whitfield - Tascosa boys soccer head coach:

We chat with Coach Whitfield on the upcoming game against Canyon today at 4 p.m.!

Steve Jackson - Tascosa boys basketball head coach:

We chat with Coach Jackson on on the season they had, the seniors performances and more!

