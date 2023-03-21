Who's Hiring?
River Road softball takes down Dalhart 13-1

By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road softball team welcomed in Dalhart for the district opener on Monday.

The game was moved to Monday due to an umpire shortage around the Amarillo area.

River Road came out in control right from the start. The Lady Cats put up five runs in the second inning and three runs in the third inning to go up 8-0. Meanwhile, on the mound, Carolyn Koval had an amazing start to keep Dalhart scoreless through the first four innings.

Dalhart put up one run in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as the top half of the inning ended with the Lady Wolves trailing by more than 10 and the game was called due to the run rule.

Both teams play their respective next matchups on Saturday with River Road playing Tulia while Dalhart faces off against Bushland.

