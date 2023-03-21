Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From the laps of luxury, to a burger on the go and a taste of the islands, the latest edition of New in Amarillo is all about experiences.

Golden Rose Tea Room

A new sit-down tea room has opened at 3314 Olsen Blvd Suite B.

The Golden Rose Tea Room hosts two tea services a day which include three savory foods, one scone with jam, two small desserts, and three different tea options.

The owner says every piece of china comes with a story and coming to the tea room gives you the chance to slow down, relax and visit.

“People don’t take the time to get the china out and set a table and sit down and just enjoy each other,” said Valerie Roberson, owner and operator of Golden Rose Tea Room. “There is a lot of nostalgia. I think that’s what’s so lovely about this, everything feels safe and cozy.”

Golden Rose Tea Room has elevenses at 11:00 a.m. and high tea at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., walk-in tea and dessert are available.

The menu changes weekly and reservations for a full tea service can be made by clicking here.

Aloha Kitchen

Aloha Kitchen has opened at the Sixth Collective, bringing a taste of the islands to the Panhandle.

The owner says she grew up in Hawaii and wants to share the food and culture with Amarillo residents.

They are open Thursday through Sunday and offer a hula show at high noon on Saturday.

Dillos Burger Bus

A new burger place is on the move: Dillos Burger Bus is a food truck out of a school bus.

The menu is all about going gourmet.

Its burgers are accompanied by a complementary side, all of which are Amarillo-themed, including the Cadillac and the Rattler.

“We got a lot of history here but that’s definitely what people don’t know I can definitely spread through food and everyone loves to eat, that’s really how to put smiles on people’s faces that way,” said Tyler Rannals, owner and operator of Dillos Burger Bus.

Another way Dillos Burger Bus is making history is by asking customers to “leave their mark” by signing the ceiling of the bus.

Is there a business in Amarillo you think should be featured on New in Amarillo? Join us on Facebook and let us know!

