First case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed this week the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a striped skunk recovered from Carson County.

This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.

The release states this is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds.

The virus can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

Other mammal species susceptible to HPAI include foxes, racoons, bobcats, opossums, mountain lions and black bears.

TPWD recommends that wildlife rehabilitators also remain cautious when intaking wild animals with clinical signs consistent with HPAI and consider quarantining animals to limit the potential for the viruses exposures to other animals.

If you find an animal with signs consistent with HPAI should contact TPWD wildlife biologist.

