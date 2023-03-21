Experts talk on rise of suicidal gestures involving medication among young kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say suicidal gestures where medication has been involved has been on the rise in Panhandle, especially when it comes to teens ages 13 to 19 years old.

Texas Panhandle Poison Center says they went from seeing around 8,000 suicidal gestures involving medication in 2020 to more than 10,000 in 2021.

“It indicates that there is a problem that’s ongoing in spite of the pandemic easing now, it’s something that started before the pandemic and it’s continuing on now,” says Managing Director for Texas Panhandle Poison Control, Dr. Jeanie Shawhart.

Poison control says that these numbers have been declining slowly, but say it’s still a big concern.

Dr. Shawhart says that this rise is connected to the decline in mental health that these kids have experienced since the pandemic.

They also say that there hasn’t been a specific medication they have seen that is correlated to these suicidal gestures.

“Really what we see for teens is they use whatever they have access to, whether it be hear medication, anti-depressants, or blood pressure medicines,” says Dr. Shawhart.

TPPC says the best thing you can do to ensure your child’s safety is to dispose any expired medication and to lock up any medicine you use that could be toxic to children.

They also say if you think your child or anyone else has been poisoned or is experiencing an overdose to call poison help at 1.800.222.1222.

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will also be hosting a medication cleanout to help the public dispose of any expired medication they might have.

The 75th annual event will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

