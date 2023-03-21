Drying out, blowing away

Early morning showers look to push out of the east early this morning, taking rain chances with it. In the wake of that, partly cloudy skies linger and winds begin to pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. This will allow our current warming trend to continue, as we’ll see highs in the 70°s. Some partly cloudy skies will persist for Wednesday and temperatures and winds will hit their peak. Daytime highs are going to be getting up into the low 80°s, with winds blowing at a sustained 25-30 mph, with higher wind gusts the further west you go.

