Borger police releases update on Monday night shooting

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department has released an update on the shooting that happened Monday evening.

According to the release, officers were called to the area of Madison Street on shots fired.

While enroute, officers saw a suspect vehicle leaving the area at high speeds.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver pulled into a convenience store and fled on foot but was later caught and arrested.

Once officials arrived on the scene, they discovered that an altercation happened, which led to one of the suspects to open fire and hitting two victims.

The release says both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, officers discovered that the first suspect who tried to run, was involved in the argument but wasn’t the one who fired the shots.

Many suspects fled the scene before police arrived, including the suspect who fired the shots.

According to officials, the suspects have been identified and officers are obtaining warrants for their arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Borger Police Department at (806) 273-0900.

