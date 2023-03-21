Andrea’s Project introduces ‘Be The Hero’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Andrea’s Project is thinking outside the box with it’s new campaign ‘Be The Hero’ which focuses on those in the frontline of the service industry- servers and bartenders.

“Losing a daughter has taught me a lesson. Public education is key,” said David Elizalde, President of Andrea’s Project.

This campaign takes a new approach on changing the culture on drinking and driving. Those that chose a safe route and interfere when needed, are a hero according to Andrea’s Project.

“A hero is someone who takes the keys when someone is drinking and driving. Someone who is brave enough to take the backlash from that. Maybe it’s a bartender who says ‘I know what they’re doing over there’ and they’re giving drinks to that girl that is underage, under 21. So I’m going to make a call,” Laviza Matthews, project director for Andrea’s Project.

The nonprofit plans on having discussion meetings with those in the service industry to determine a solution to alcohol consumption. Some of these issues include: underage drinking, serving too much alcohol, and knowing a person’s limit.

“Let’s go to those that are on the front line, or the last line of defense. The ones that might come up to someone, they’re drunk already, what do they do? We wanted to get their ideas. What are we doing well in Amarillo? What are we doing terrible? What can we do better,” said Matthews.

Andrea’s Project will hold it’s second annual service industry meeting in May to discuss responsible drinking initiatives and strategies.

