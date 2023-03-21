Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after Monday homicide

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges after a man was found dead near Southwest 2nd Avenue and South Tyler Street.

According to officials, 21-year-old Joseph Patrick Smith has been charged for murder and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

On Monday at around 10 p.m., police heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and South Tyler Street.

Officers found 38-year-old Leroy Wells dead from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, call the Amarillo Crime Soppers at (806) 374-4400.

