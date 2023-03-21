Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help identifying a forgery suspect.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Jan. 5, an unknown male passed a forged check at a bank in the area of Tascosa Road and Plum Creek Drive.

The suspect also was using a false drivers license.

If you have any information on this crime or know the suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

