Amarillo police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after they found a man dead last night.

APD said about 10:00 p.m. Monday night, police heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and South Tyler Street.

Officers found Leroy Wells, 38, dead from a gunshot wound.

APD Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking for any information on this homicide.

If you know anything, call Amarillo Crime Soppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.