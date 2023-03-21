Amarillo police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after they found a man dead last night.
APD said about 10:00 p.m. Monday night, police heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and South Tyler Street.
Officers found Leroy Wells, 38, dead from a gunshot wound.
APD Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking for any information on this homicide.
If you know anything, call Amarillo Crime Soppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.