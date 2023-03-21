Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead last night.
Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead last night.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after they found a man dead last night.

APD said about 10:00 p.m. Monday night, police heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and South Tyler Street.

Officers found Leroy Wells, 38, dead from a gunshot wound.

APD Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking for any information on this homicide.

If you know anything, call Amarillo Crime Soppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
The Borger Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about an hour ago.
2 hospitalized and 2 detained after evening shooting in Borger
In an email sent to current students, faculty and staff at West Texas A&M University, President...
‘A harmless drag show? Not possible’: WT President denounces drag shows on campus

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard, threatened to harm innocent person
Amarillo police are looking for a forgery suspect.
Amarillo police need help identifying forgery suspect
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Suspect to face 2nd degree felony for Washington Street hit and run