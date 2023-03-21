Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard, threatened to harm innocent person

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Paramount Boulevard near I-40.

Amarillo police were called to reports of a man armed with a rifle on Paramount Boulevard near I-40 this morning.

The caller said the man made threats to harm an innocent person.

Officers contacted the man who police say refused commands to drop the rifle and raised it at officers.

Police fired shots at the man. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
