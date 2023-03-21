Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified

By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was shot and killed after an officer-involved shooting on Paramount Boulevard near I-40.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Kevin Keith Langemeier.

At around 9:11 a.m., Amarillo police were called to reports of a man armed with a rifle on Paramount Boulevard near I-40 this morning.

The caller said Langemeier made threats to harm an innocent person.

Officers contacted him who police say refused commands to drop the rifle and raised it at officers.

Police fired shots at Langemeier. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

“To our knowledge no shots were fired at the officers, however that is still very early in the investigation,” said Chief Birkenfeld of the Amarillo Police Department. “It’s a very tragic deal, and it’s unfortunate anytime someone is killed as a result of gunfire. Fortunately in this case, no third person was harmed, the officers weren’t harmed and we are grateful for the businesses around this area for their patience. I know we are having to lockdown a lot of scenes.”

The shooting is under investigation.

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

