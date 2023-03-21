Who's Hiring?
2 hospitalized and 2 detained after evening shooting in Borger

The Borger Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about an hour ago.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about an hour ago.

According to the report, the shooting happened in the block of Madison.

Two victims were transported to the Golden Plains Community Hospital, one of them was flown out by air ambulance.

Officials have detained two persons of interest.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing as the Borger Police Department is still on the scene.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

