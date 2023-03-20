Who's Hiring?
WT hosting lecture on Mexican films and culture

West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series is bringing in a movie music expert to...
West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series is bringing in a movie music expert to talk about Mexican films and culture.(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series is bringing in a movie music expert to talk about Mexican films and culture.

The lecture will focus on how music and sounds in Mexican films connect with cultural identity and memory, the press release said.

Dr. Jacqueline Avila, associate professor of musicology at the University of Texas, will discuss “Nostalgia in Contemporary Mexican Media” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Blackburn Reading Room of Cornette Library.

Avila has researched film music, sound, and the intersections of identity, tradition, and modernity in the music cultures and media of Mexico, Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic community.

In 2019, Avila’s book “Cinesonidos: Film Music and National Identity During Mexico’s Época de Oro” was published by Oxford University Press.

She is now studying transnationalism, nostalgia and cultural identity in film and streaming media and the musical cultures on the U.S. and Mexico border.

The event at WT is free and open to the public.

