Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M looks to build on home series win versus UTPB

West Texas A&M looks to build on home series win versus UTPB
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M played host to UT Permian Basin this weekend on the baseball field. They won the series 3-1, losing only the third game in the series on Saturday evening.

The series win marks the Buffs’ second at home, with an overall record of 7-5 at home.

Despite still having not swept a home series, they’ve looked strong this year, but they’ve looked strongest on the road.

With an 11-2 away record, they still haven’t lost a series, including two sweeps.

Head coach Matt Vanderburg spoke to the media today on his team’s home play and what positives they’re taking from a tough opening schedule.

“Obviously you like to sweep at home, we always talk about that,” Vanderburg said. “Listen, we’re not a very good team at home right now. We don’t pitch it well enough right now to play at our field, when it’s usually a more offensive field. I think this team’s better than that. Hopefully, we will continue to get a little bit better every week and be really good at the end of the year, because I do think this team has been tested a bunch this year. Sometimes, that’s a good thing.”

After an away series versus UT Tyler this weekend, the Buffs will be back at home on Friday, March 31st, for a series versus Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

West Texas A&M basketball gears up for offseason recruiting
West Texas A&M basketball gears up for offseason recruiting
West Texas A&M looks to build on home series win versus UTPB
West Texas A&M looks to build on home series win versus UTPB
If you missed today’s interviews with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Carch up with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert
sports
VIDEO: Damion Thornton, WT Senior Basketball Player