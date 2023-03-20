West Texas A&M looks to build on home series win versus UTPB

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M played host to UT Permian Basin this weekend on the baseball field. They won the series 3-1, losing only the third game in the series on Saturday evening.

The series win marks the Buffs’ second at home, with an overall record of 7-5 at home.

Despite still having not swept a home series, they’ve looked strong this year, but they’ve looked strongest on the road.

With an 11-2 away record, they still haven’t lost a series, including two sweeps.

Head coach Matt Vanderburg spoke to the media today on his team’s home play and what positives they’re taking from a tough opening schedule.

“Obviously you like to sweep at home, we always talk about that,” Vanderburg said. “Listen, we’re not a very good team at home right now. We don’t pitch it well enough right now to play at our field, when it’s usually a more offensive field. I think this team’s better than that. Hopefully, we will continue to get a little bit better every week and be really good at the end of the year, because I do think this team has been tested a bunch this year. Sometimes, that’s a good thing.”

After an away series versus UT Tyler this weekend, the Buffs will be back at home on Friday, March 31st, for a series versus Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.