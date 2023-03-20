Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TSA officers stop woman from bringing loaded gun on plane

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a...
Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on her flight Friday.

According to a news release, the x-ray unit alerted agents to have a closer inspection of her carry-on bag.

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA said the penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reports that 6,542 firearms were caught in 2022 at airport security checkpoints nationwide, and 88% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are only permitted to fly with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, TSA explained.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
They were the third group of Oath Keepers members and associates to be tried on serious charges...
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial