Stream the Caprock vs Amarillo High and Canyon vs Randall baseball games here

TPSN will be hosting the girls Caprock vs Amarillo High softball and the boys Canyon vs Randall baseball games.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the girls Caprock vs Amarillo High softball and the boys Canyon vs Randall baseball games.

The games are scheduled on Tuesday, March 21.

To listen to the girls Caprock vs Amarillo High softball game at 4 p.m., click here.

To stream to the boys Canyon vs Randall baseball game at 5 p.m., click here.

