Spring registration for Animal and Environmental Preschool Program is now open

The Amarillo zoo has opened registration for their Spring Session Animal and Environmental Preschool Program.(Source: Amarillo Zoo)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo zoo has opened registration for their Spring Session Animal and Environmental Preschool Program.

The program is designed for children three to five years old to connect to nature through hands-on activities, games, animal encounters, and inquiry learning.

Children will be covering amphibians, insects, birds, how animals grow up and what it’s like to be a zookeeper.

AEPP is a six week long program, starting March 25 through April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Program admission is $100 per child, to register your preschooler you can click here.

