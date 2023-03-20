Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Carch up with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert

If you missed today’s interviews with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert on the...
If you missed today’s interviews with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Damion Thornton, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Damion Thornton, WT Senior Basketball Player:

We chat with Damion on the last game against Black Hills State, his senior season and more!

TPSN, Mike Roden:

We chat with Mike Roden on TPSN ‘s coverage for softball and baseball, plus more!

Lance Lahnert:

We chat with Lance on local sports, different programs happening and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

sports
VIDEO: Damion Thornton, WT Senior Basketball Player
sports
VIDEO: TPSN, Mike Roden
sports
VIDEO: Lance Lahnert
TPSN will be hosting the girls Caprock vs Amarillo High softball and the boys Canyon vs Randall...
Stream the Caprock vs Amarillo High softball and Canyon vs Randall baseball games here