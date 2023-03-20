Sister-Bear Foundation gives almost $4,000 in grants for 1st 2023 Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sister-Bear Foundation granted almost $4,000 to mobile-impaired adults and announce the recipients in their 1st Quarter 2023 grant awards.

The Sister-Bear Foundation is an Amarillo nonprofit organization who try to provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults.

The organization awarded a grant of $599 do David Flores of Hereford to purchase a SaeboFlex hand split, used to help grasp objects with his left arm and hand, which have suffered hemiplegia, following a cerebral vascular accident in April 2022.

The foundation also awarded a grant of $1.500 for the benefit of Brittan Carrier to cover the cost of a seat elevator adaptor for his electric wheelchair. Mr. Carrier was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1998 and struggles with progressive weakness in his legs and upper body.

The third grant recipient this quarter is Theresa Rowe of Tucumcari, New Mexico for $1,750 to purchase wheelchair seat elevators similar to Mr. Carrier’s but with an added tray and swing-away joystick. Ms. Rowe has Cerebral Palsy and has not been able to walk since birth and depends on a wheelchair to move around. She is also the first Sister Bear Foundation grant recipient from New Mexico.

The grants given by the foundation total up to $3,849.

Adults with mobility issues who need financial assistance and live in the Texas Panhandle or communities in surrounding states, are invited to click here to visit their website and learn more or call (806) 335-4501.

