Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sister-Bear Foundation gives almost $4,000 in grants for 1st 2023 Quarter

Sister-Bear Foundation gives almost $4,000 in grants for 1st 2023 Quarter
Sister-Bear Foundation gives almost $4,000 in grants for 1st 2023 Quarter(Source: Sister-Bear Foundation)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sister-Bear Foundation granted almost $4,000 to mobile-impaired adults and announce the recipients in their 1st Quarter 2023 grant awards.

The Sister-Bear Foundation is an Amarillo nonprofit organization who try to provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults.

The organization awarded a grant of $599 do David Flores of Hereford to purchase a SaeboFlex hand split, used to help grasp objects with his left arm and hand, which have suffered hemiplegia, following a cerebral vascular accident in April 2022.

Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants
Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants(Source: KFDA)

The foundation also awarded a grant of $1.500 for the benefit of Brittan Carrier to cover the cost of a seat elevator adaptor for his electric wheelchair. Mr. Carrier was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1998 and struggles with progressive weakness in his legs and upper body.

Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants
Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants(Source: KFDA)

The third grant recipient this quarter is Theresa Rowe of Tucumcari, New Mexico for $1,750 to purchase wheelchair seat elevators similar to Mr. Carrier’s but with an added tray and swing-away joystick. Ms. Rowe has Cerebral Palsy and has not been able to walk since birth and depends on a wheelchair to move around. She is also the first Sister Bear Foundation grant recipient from New Mexico.

Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants
Sister Bear Foundation made almost $4,000 in grants(Source: KFDA)

The grants given by the foundation total up to $3,849.

Adults with mobility issues who need financial assistance and live in the Texas Panhandle or communities in surrounding states, are invited to click here to visit their website and learn more or call (806) 335-4501.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

The Amarillo zoo has opened registration for their Spring Session Animal and Environmental...
Spring registration for Animal and Environmental Preschool Program is now open
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Lorenzo Gonzales (left), and Frankie Gonzales, 2, (right)
Father of Frankie Gonzales, slain Waco boy dumped in trash bin, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo