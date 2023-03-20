Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting fundraiser on Thursday
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.
The fundraiser is this Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the heritage room at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Some of the activities include wine tasting, designer shopping, charming sole men, culinary delights, a raffle, best in shoe contest, a live auction, Dillard’s fashion show, and more.
Tickets are $125 for general admission, $175 for VIP, and $1,000 for a table of eight.
