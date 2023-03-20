Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting fundraiser on Thursday

The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.

The fundraiser is this Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the heritage room at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Some of the activities include wine tasting, designer shopping, charming sole men, culinary delights, a raffle, best in shoe contest, a live auction, Dillard’s fashion show, and more.

Tickets are $125 for general admission, $175 for VIP, and $1,000 for a table of eight.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the...
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate

Latest News

The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a free educational event to help those turning 65 who...
Area Agency on Aging hosting free educational event for ages 65 on Medicare
West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series is bringing in a movie music expert to...
WT hosting lecture on Mexican films and culture
chat
THE CHAT: Connie Brown running for a place on Amarillo ISD Board
chat
THE CHAT: Amarillo Agency on Aging hosting Destination Medicare event