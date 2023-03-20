‘Passed their audits with flying colors’: AISD discusses Intruder Detection Audit Report findings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) has released its state-wide intruder detection audits findings report.

Schools throughout Region 16 performed well, compared to other areas of the state.

In response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Governor Greg Abbott required ‘random intruder detection audits’.

“Just to look for points of entry that might be vulnerable and as a part of that requirement the board is to receive a report every month on any of those audits,” said Kimberly Anderson, president, AISD board of trustees.

Today at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees, Amarillo ISD received its report.

Anderson says the district performed well.

“Luckily, almost all of our schools have passed their audits with flying colors, but we’re always looking for new ways to make our schools safer for our students,” said Anderson.

I asked what some of those procedures are that’s been put into place, however Anderson did not want to go into specifics.

“We don’t want to say too much about our safety procedures because we want them to remain in place, but just continuing to remind students and staff of those procedures and just looking for other opportunities to secure our campuses,” said Anderson.

She says the district is always reminding students and staff of common procedures to take every day.

“When they go through a door to make sure that door closes and latches and just to remember if you see something, say something, if you see someone that doesn’t belong to make sure that you notify someone,” said Anderson.

TxSSC has released findings for the state as a whole.

For Region 16, statistics show about 22 percent of the region needs corrective actions.

It also shows in the Panhandle, inspectors were able to fain unauthorized access to campuses about four percent of the time.

For the state of Texas, nearly 3,000 campuses were audited between September and December 2022.

Out of the schools visited, inspectors were unable to enter 95 percent of them.

To view the entire report, click here.

