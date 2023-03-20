Who's Hiring?
Man involved in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond

A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man who is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released on bond.

According to Jail Records, 39-year-old Bobby Lee Phelan was booked into the Randall County Jail on Friday, March 17.

He was then released Saturday, March 18, on a $60,000 bond.

On Feb. 14, a body was found in the roadway that was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Phelan was found and arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Dodge City, Kansas.

The truck was also found.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

