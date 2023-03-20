Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man faces murder charges in wife’s poisoning death

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.(Source: Aurora Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man suspected of poisoning his wife has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Aurora man, identified as 45-year-old James Toliver Craig, was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The arrest came four days after the suspect, a dentist, drove his 43-year-old wife to a hospital because she was complaining of headaches and dizziness, police said.

The woman’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she was declared brain dead a short time later. Doctors removed her from life support early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say there was suspicion regarding the victim’s “sudden illness and death.” An investigation by Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives revealed she was poisoned.

Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement that it was a “heinous, complex and calculated murder” but did not release further details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County
One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the...
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding

Latest News

Much of Mariupol was pounded to rubble by Russian shelling before Moscow finally took control...
Ukraine: Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office