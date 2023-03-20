Who's Hiring?
Kicking Off Spring

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Spring officially began at 4:24 a.m. this morning, and things look very spring-like indeed in the forecast. For today, expect abundant high clouds, and daytime highs climbing up into the mid-to-high 60°s. Winds will be spring-like as well, out of the southwest at 15-25 mph for the day. Now, this afternoon into tonight, we could see a light sprinkle shower or two in some places from the aforementioned high clouds, but accumulations should be light. Temperatures will continue to climb this week, along with the winds, both peaking on Wednesday, with highs in the 80°s and winds sustained at 30+ mph.

