‘A harmless drag show? Not possible’: WT President denounces drag shows on campus

Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - In an email sent to current students, faculty and staff at West Texas A&M University, President Walter Wendler announced that a planned drag show will not take place on the University’s campus.
The email began with the subject line “A Harmless Drag Show? No Such Thing.”
The president went on to say that a drag show that was planned for March 31, 2023 will not be hosted on campus. The show was planned to raise money for “The Trevor Project”, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Office of the President released a statement on equal treatments students receive on campus,
The President says, “Mocking or objectifying in any way members of any group based on appearance, bias or predisposition is unacceptable.”
“A harmless drag show? Not possible. I will not appear to condone the diminishment of any group at the expense of impertinent gestures toward another group for any reason, even when the law of the land appears to require it. Supporting The Trevor Project is a good idea,” said the release by WT President Walter Wendler. “My recommendation is to skip the show and send the dough.”
WT President Walter Wendler ends the release with, ”Offering respect, not ridicule, is the order of the day for fair play and is the WT way. And equally important, it is the West Texas way.”
