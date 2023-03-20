Dalhart EDC providing new grants to expand, beautify and develop the city

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Economic Development Corporation is offering three grants to help beautify outdoor spaces, expand businesses and the develop community.

“Two of these new grants are really focused on the quality of life aspect, while the third one is focused on direct business support expansion, helping them grow their workforce,” said Bryce Jones, Community Development Manager at the City of Dalhart.

The Business Expansion, Relocation, and New Businesses Grant will assist businesses with relocating, achieving growth and expansion by promoting new development and renovation.

Dalhart EDC says some local businesses have already reached out for the grants.

“The expansion part is really focused on workforce expansion. Bringing in new employees to your business, the relocation aspect, getting into a bigger facility so that they’re better able to provide the services to the community, and then attracting new businesses. We have a lot of really great retail spaces here. Commercial Industrial and retail spaces, that we’re really focused on trying to attract businesses to come to Dalhart and make it their place of business,” said Jones.

Livingston says bringing in and growing businesses could help improve the workforce.

“We’re still very highly involved with agriculture, but we still want to go to other businesses and bring other things into town. So by offering these grants we are giving these businesses, new businesses or businesses that want to expand or small local businesses a way to make improvements, and help them and develop our community, and help us economically grow,” said Joe Livingston, Director of Dalhart Economic Development Corporation.

The two other grants will bring more art and provide better outdoor spaces, Dalhart EDC says improving quality of life can help the community grow as well.

The Green Space, Outdoor Lighting and Community Art Grant provides funding to improve the overall images of the City through beautification of outdoor spaces.

“People want to live where they’re comfortable and where there’s a good quality of life. So the first two grants are basically showing that we’re trying to improve quality of life, you know, adding green space, adding art, adding better lighting, that’s going to make people feel like oh, this is a nice place to live. It’s pretty, it’s inviting,” said Livingston.

The Recreational, Entertainment and Parks Grant provides funding to increase and develop quality of life values, including health, recreational and cultural opportunities and a sense of community.

“We would like people to come in and say hey, look, we want this we would like to improve green space. We want to improve our lighting for our businesses. All of those are just going to help our community grow. And they’re going to help our community be more attractive,” said Livingston.

DEDC says adding these to the city can also bring more tourist to shop at local businesses boosting the economy.

“We want to really prioritize maximizing green spaces. We want to have beautiful artwork, whether they’re sculptures or murals, with the buildings, to attract people to take pictures there, spend some time, pull visitors off the highway as they pass through, and then also just provide a source of pride for the residents that live here so that they can take pride in the fact that their city is beautiful and in a great place to to live and spend time,” said Jones.

To apply for one of the grants, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.