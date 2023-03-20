Creek House Honey Farm eager to teach the public about bee safety

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wilderness and Environmental Medicine reports in 2022, there were nearly 60 deaths because of bee stings.

With warmer months ahead, bees will start to appear. Bees can be aggressive according to Creek House Honey Farm owner, George Nester.

“If you see a honeybee, she’s just trying to get back to her house. So I wouldn’t be scared. I wouldn’t try to swat them. But if you do find a beehive in a tree or structure or something like that, now you’re at their home. So it’s like me going to your home at night. They’re going to be upset,” said Nester.

According to the farm, it’s best to leave bees alone. Aggressive behavior is not shown unless there is a threat.

“If you see a beehive on your trampoline or fence, you have the original hive close to you somewhere. You could call us and we could come get the swarm for you or just let nature take place. Give it a day or two and they’ll move on,” said Nester.

To learn more about bees and the way they live, Creek House Honey Farm will be offering bee tours, starting in May.

