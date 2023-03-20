Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Creek House Honey Farm eager to teach the public about bee safety

Creek House Honey Farm eager to teach the public about bee safety
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wilderness and Environmental Medicine reports in 2022, there were nearly 60 deaths because of bee stings.

With warmer months ahead, bees will start to appear. Bees can be aggressive according to Creek House Honey Farm owner, George Nester.

“If you see a honeybee, she’s just trying to get back to her house. So I wouldn’t be scared. I wouldn’t try to swat them. But if you do find a beehive in a tree or structure or something like that, now you’re at their home. So it’s like me going to your home at night. They’re going to be upset,” said Nester.

According to the farm, it’s best to leave bees alone. Aggressive behavior is not shown unless there is a threat.

“If you see a beehive on your trampoline or fence, you have the original hive close to you somewhere. You could call us and we could come get the swarm for you or just let nature take place. Give it a day or two and they’ll move on,” said Nester.

To learn more about bees and the way they live, Creek House Honey Farm will be offering bee tours, starting in May.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

The Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board awarded contracts to demolish Potter County...
Amarillo-Potter Events District board to demolish Potter County Ballfield
Construction on Barrio Neighborhoods’ 10th Ave. streetscape project is now set to start in fall...
Barrio Neighborhood to start 10th Ave. streetscape construction in 2024
The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting fundraiser on Thursday
The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a free educational event to help those turning 65 who...
Area Agency on Aging hosting free educational event for ages 65 on Medicare